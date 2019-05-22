Dundee council approves plans for 45-bedroom care home

Plans for a 45-bedroom care home have been approved by Dundee City Council.

Balhousie Care Group launched the plans for the new home on Fairmuir Road last November.

The land, which is located towards the northern periphery of Dundee city centre and borders Fairmuir Park, is currently vacant and disused.

The site lies between an existing pharmacy and has a small retail estate to the south.

Council bosses have given permission for the works to go ahead, provided Balhousie meets certain conditions beforehand.

These include deliveries and servicing of the industrial units, which include loading and unloading, not taking place between 10pm-7am, and any proposed gates must open into the driveway of the care home and not over the public footway.

A statement by James Paul Associates, who submitted the application on behalf of the care group, said: “The plan has been designed around two sheltered internal courtyards, with each of the bedrooms facing inwards towards the courtyard gardens.”

The care home will consist of 45 bedrooms and a number of residents’ lounges and meeting areas, as well as administrative offices.

According to a statement submitted with the application, by Sam Shortt Consulting, visiting hours to the care home will be flexible but will take place mainly between 9am-7pm.

The statement also says the facility will be supported by up to 30 members of staff who will work various shift patterns.

The main pedestrian entrance to the facility will be from Fairmuir Road and it is proposed there will be 38 car parking spaces. There is also access to the nearby bus route.

There will be a small shop and cafe on the ground floor of the care home.

The care group currently has 25 homes based across the east of Scotland and has almost 900 residents and more than 1,200 employees. Its first care home opened in 1992 and the company was founded by Tony Banks.

A spokeswoman for Balhousie Care Group said: “We can confirm that our planning application to develop a new facility at Fairmuir Road has been successful.

“We look forward to continuing to provide our award-winning levels of care and to strengthening our presence even more in the Dundee community.”