Dundee council allows slot machines to return to city centre street

The ring-a-ding-ding of slot machines is set to return to a city centre street for the first time in more than a decade.

Slot Leisure Ltd, which runs an amusement centre in the nearby Keiller Centre, has successfully applied to open another arcade at 37 Reform Street.

The games hall will take over the former home of Swinton Insurance, which has lain vacant for years.

That unit is also a stone’s throw from the former Hynd Brothers amusement centre which closed its doors more than a decade ago.

As part of the bid, Slot Leisure had proposed reducing the size of its Keiller Centre arcade from two units to one, keeping its presence in the city roughly the same.

The firm’s planning agents, Gauldie Wright & Partners, won over planning chiefs by arguing that occupying the unit would have “a positive impact” on the look of Reform Street.

In a report outlining their reasons for approving the move, city planners said they anticipated the arcade being popular with locals.

The report said: “The proposal would see the vacant unit brought back into use within Reform Street which is a main thoroughfare within the city centre and where there are significant levels of footfall.

“The proposal would also be a footfall-generating use and therefore its siting in the city centre listed building is acceptable.”

While no public objections were formally made to the application, the suggestion of a new gambling house in the city centre did meet with opposition in some quarters.

Kathyrn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol – which provides information about gambling addiction – previously told the Tele that slot machines create “significant issues” for older locals who frequent betting shops.

Slot Leisure had to seek special permission from Dundee City Council to move into the building because of its B-listed status.

The block of flats encompassing 37, 39 and 41 Reform Street was built in the 19th Century, according to Historic Environment Scotland.

The Tele attempted to contact Slot Leisure through Gauldie Wright & Partners but the firm did not respond to a request for comment.