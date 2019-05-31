Dundee council addresses fire concerns following Grenfell Tower disaster

Council officials have been “working closely” with fire and rescue officials in a bid to “ensure the fire safety of tenants” following the Grenfell disaster.
With councillors set to decide on a report recommending the authority does not retrofit sprinkler systems at older multis, a spokesman said: “None of Dundee’s high rise housing stock contains a cladding system similar to that used at Grenfell Tower.
Dundee council urged not to fit sprinklers to city’s 11 multis despite Grenfell fears
“It should also be noted that none of Dundee’s high rise housing stock has a gas supply in the block and the district heating plant rooms are in separate buildings.
“The concrete structures of the blocks are constructed in such a way that each flat is compartmentalised so that in the event of a fire, it is contained and does not spread.”
The spokesman added: “The council has been proactive in installing fire suppression systems in all its new build housing.”