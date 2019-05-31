Dundee council addresses fire concerns following Grenfell Tower disaster

Council officials have been “working closely” with fire and rescue officials in a bid to “ensure the fire safety of tenants” following the Grenfell disaster.

With councillors set to decide on a report recommending the authority does not retrofit sprinkler systems at older multis, a spokesman said: “None of Dundee’s high rise housing stock contains a cladding system similar to that used at Grenfell Tower.

“It should also be noted that none of Dundee’s high rise housing stock has a gas supply in the block and the district heating plant rooms are in separate buildings.

“The concrete structures of the blocks are constructed in such a way that each flat is compartmentalised so that in the event of a fire, it is contained and does not spread.”

The spokesman added: “The council has been proactive in installing fire suppression systems in all its new build housing.”