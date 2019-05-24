Dundee council accepts plans to transform cafe into orthodontic practice

An application to transform a cafe on South Tay Street into an orthodontic practice has been given the go-ahead by Dundee City Council.

Beam Orthodontics applied to expand into the unit – which is currently occupied by Avery and Co – earlier this year.

Bosses at the council have granted the application with no conditions attached.

Proposed plans include space for five dentist chairs.

Avery and Co rents the premises from the owners of Beam Orthodontics but the lease will not be renewed when it runs out in November.

The cafe has been on South Tay Street for more than five years after opening in January 2014.

A representative of Beam previously told the Tele that the firm has expanded over the years from having one orthodontist and three nurses to now having a team of 23.

Beam has been open since 2007.