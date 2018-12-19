Dundee council accepts plan for 17 flats above offices

Planning permission has been granted to transform the Old Pentlands Works into a mixed-use commercial and residential development.

The application to build 17 two and one-bedroom flats above offices on Guthrie Street and Brown Street has been approved by Dundee City Council, subject to conditions.

Plans have been on the table since 2014 and a revised scheme submitted last year by Hiddleston and Feist Architects on behalf of Ramsay’s Properties Ltd was launched.

The conditions along with the approval include details and seeing samples of the proposed finishing materials of the development submitted for written approval, details of the proposed windows, rooflights, doors, as well as repairs to existing windows being submitted to the council for written approval, the ground floor restricted to business use only, and more.

The application includes 14 two-bedroom flats and three superior one-bedroom flats as well as a gym and storage facility on the third floor. Ian Hiddleston, of the architects, said: “We are definitely pleased that we have received planning permission and listed building consent and thank you for the co-operation from the council.”

Ian added that the next step would be to progress to get a building warrant, and that it would be a few months before they would be able to start work on-site.