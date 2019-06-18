Dundee could swoop for left-back Jordan Marshall as replacement for Nathan Ralph

Dundee are eyeing a swoop for left-back Jordan Marshall.

The 22-year-old is a free agent after his contract at Queen of the South expired at the end of last season.

And he could be the man the Dark Blues turn to as a replacement for Nathan Ralph, who triggered a release clause after the club’s relegation.

One problem may be a development fee as the former Carlisle youngster is still under the age of 23.

He has been at Palmerston for the past four years and has been a key player for the Doonhamers, including impressing in two Scottish Cup ties against the Dark Blues in January.

Another who has been linked with the Dark Blues is striker Michael O’Connor but the Tele understands Dundee won’t be pursuing the Linfield man’s signature.

Things are expected to ramp up on the transfer front at Dens Park over the next week or so but boss James McPake says he “doesn’t have a set number” of new signings to bring in.

That’s because he’s determined to give the club’s young guns every chance to prove themselves.

He said: “It has been hectic, I have spent so much time on the phone because there are a lot of players keen to come here.

“But there is no point rushing in, it’s about getting the right players rather than signing players quickly.

“I don’t have a set number of players in my head because I am not dismissing the kids we have here either.

“Are they ready to play every week?

“Probably not but they are ready to play a part.”