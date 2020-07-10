Dundee could suspend the contracts of players who do not accept a pay cut by midnight tonight

Dundee may suspend the contracts of players yet to accept pay cuts amid financial turmoil at Dens Park.

In an email sent to players, seen by Tele Sport, the Dark Blues suggested they could invoke “clause 12” in their contracts, which allows clubs to stop payments if the SFA halt football.

The clause states: “In the event of the Scottish FA deciding that the game shall be suspended, either entirely or in any district or districts as provided for in the articles of association of the Scottish FA, this agreement shall be correspondingly suspended, unless the club is exempted from such suspension or the club otherwise determines.”

It is understood eight Dee players have yet to indicate whether or not they will accept the pay cuts proposed by the club amid financial hardship sparked by the coronavirus shutdown.

They have been given a deadline of midnight tonight to respond.

Dundee have lost revenue worth over £500,000 since football was suspended in March and face at least three more months of severely limited income, with the Championship not set to kick off until October.