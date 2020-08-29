Dundee could host the Royal National Mod in the next decade as it sets out plan to promote Gaelic language

Dundee could hold the world-renowned Royal National Mod within the next decade, according to council chiefs.

In the city’s latest Gaelic language plan, which was presented at a meeting of Dundee City Council’s policy and resources committee earlier this week, it detailed what the council plans to do over the next five years to promote the use of the Gaelic language.

One of the plans includes looking at whether or not Dundee could host the Mod, an annual festival and competition celebrating Gaelic language, music and culture, within the next 10 years.

Dundee has previously hosted the Mòd in 1902, 1913, 1937, 1959 and 1974, and Perth is due to hold the national competition in 2022.

© A. Coupar

The report said: “[We will] initiate discussions about the feasibility of Dundee hosting the Royal National Mod during this decade.

“For this to happen, there needs to be a local branch of An Comunn Gàidhealach [The Highland Association] or an affiliated organisation, which at present there is not, and the council will explore any assistance it can give to re-starting such a group.”

The report added a more “realistic” short-term goal would be to hold a provincial mod for the Tayside region instead.

At the last census, around 1,000 residents in Dundee had some level of Gaelic skills, including 238 who are able to speak, read and write in Gaelic.

© DC Thomson

The council’s Gaelic Language Plan aims to increase the use and learning of the native language and sets out a number of things the council will do over the next couple of years to achieve this.

As well as looking into hosting the national Mod, the council will also look at holding various Gaelic exhibitions at the McManus Gallery and its libraries, as well as holding Gaelic book and poetry readings and showing Gaelic films at Dundee Contemporary Arts.

It will also look to introduce a beginners’ adult class on top of the existing Gaelic language class in Menzieshill, make sure all new signs and plaques are written in both English and Gaelic, and look to hire a fluent Gaelic language officer in 2021.

The plan also looks to increase the use of Gaelic in schools, but includes no proposals to try and introduce a full Gaelic medium class or school – currently anyone in Dundee who wants to go to a Gaelic-speaking school is sent to one in Angus instead.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “As outlined in the council’s Gaelic Language Plan 2020-2025, we are committed to opportunities to raise awareness of Gaelic and increase the visibility of the language in the city.”