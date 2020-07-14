Dundee could have another coffee drive-thru if plans for Asda site are approved

Proposals for a new coffee drive-thru in a supermarket car park would create 20 new jobs for Dundee.

The application has been submitted by Euro Garages, and would mean building on land currently occupied by Asda Milton of Craigie.

It is not known which coffee brand would be operating from the site at this stage.

Due to the surplus of parking spaces, particularly in light of the new Lidl across the other side of the Kingsway, the developer believes the parking spaces used for the drive-thru are no longer needed.

It is estimated that around 37 parking spaces would be taken over as land to build on, with a trolley shelter relocated.

Customers at the coffee shop would be provided with seven spaces in front of the shop, but would also be permitted to use the remaining supermarket car park.

The drive-thru would be open from 6am to 11pm Monday-Friday, with slightly reduced hours of 6am-10pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

In a report submitted alongside the application, Euro Garages claims the development will generate new investment in the city and create more jobs, while not harming existing businesses.

In 2019, the developer partnered with Asda to bring similar ventures to its stores throughout the UK.

Drive-thru coffee shops have sprung up across the city in recent years, with Starbucks opening Dundee’s first at Myrekirk in 2018.

Last year, a second Starbucks opened at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, alongside a Domino’s pizza takeaway and a drive-thru Greggs bakery.

Construction is under way on a third store on Afton Way, next to the Morrisons supermarket, and proposals have been submitted for a fourth, on land south of Riverside Avenue, which would also include a Burger King drive-thru.

Meanwhile, fellow coffee chain Costa has a site open at the Kingsway West Retail Park, and would also be a part of plans for a new shopping development which has been proposed for the site of the former NCR factory on Myrekirk Road.

Euro Garages has been approached for comment.