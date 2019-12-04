Dundee could be one of the first cities in Scotland to introduce electric bin lorries to its streets

Dundee could be one of the first cities in Scotland to see the introduction of electric bin lorries on its streets.

Councillors will be asked to approve the purchase of a pair of 26-tonne refuse collection vehicles when they meet next week.

If the move is given the go-ahead, the bin wagons would make their debut on the city’s roads in April next year.

The repowered refuse vehicles are part of the council’s drive to reduce the environmental impact of its fleet.

In addition to the two lorries, the council also plan to introduce two fully electric minibuses and a large mechanical sweeper.

Mark Flynn deputy convener of the city development committee said: “These two lorries plus a couple of fully electric minibuses and a large mechanical sweeper are a big physical demonstration of our continued commitment to clean air in the city.

“Buying these electric commercial vehicles will save around £23,000 a year in fuel costs and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 60,500kg.

“Our experience is that when compared with their fossil fuel counterparts there will also be savings on the costs of servicing and regular maintenance, so this is a big win any way you look at it.”

The five new vehicles will cost around £1.5m, with the larger fleet vehicles being installed at Marchbanks Depot.

Councillors will be asked to approve their purchase at the city development committee on Monday.