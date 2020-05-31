Dundee could be joining two more sites earmarked for their own Eden Projects

Although Dundee has been named as the preferred Scottish site for the Eden Project, there are also proposals for attractions in England and Northern Ireland.

The Evening Telegraph spoke to a journalist in Derry to see how plans for the environmentally friendly landmarks were received in their area.

The plan, named Eden Project Foyle, includes plans to rejuvenate the banks of the River Foyle with walled gardens, tree-top and floating walkways, a water activity centre as well as performance areas.

Ciaran O’Neill, managing editor at the Derry News, said that although plans are ambitious locals welcomed the proposals to rejuvenate a riverside estate with open arms.

He said: “The site which has been chosen for the Eden Project Foyle is a massive site along the river on the outskirts of Derry called Boom Hall Estate.

“The site is located alongside the River Foyle and is just a massive green space although some of it is private land but there isn’t anything there and nothing has ever really been developed there so plans on how to develop the site have been put forward in the past.

“A group was set up a few years ago named the Foyle River Gardens who came up with plans on how to improve the site. Eden Project then came over to visit the estate and wanted to put their name behind it.

“While its still really in the planning stages at the moment it really has been welcomed here in Derry with locals getting on board with the proposals and the plans do look really incredible. It is a beautiful site.

“Although the plans look great they are very ambitious but last year when co-founder of the original Eden Project, Sir Tim Smit announced the project in Derry he explained that when the plans for the site in Cornwall were put forward everyone thought they were crazy but look how well that has worked out.”

Meanwhile, there are also plans to bring an £85 million facility to Morecambe, Lancashire, which will employ more than 4,000 people.

Although plans have still to be officially submitted, both are expected to be complete by 2023.