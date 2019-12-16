Dundee cops continuing to investigate ‘gun’ hoax as street sealed off for hours and officers in ‘combat hats’ spotted

Investigations are continuing after a reported hoax call claiming a member of the public had a firearm.

Armed police were called to an address near Dens Road on Friday night, however no weapon was found.

It is understood the force now believes the call was made maliciously.

An anonymous member of the public contacted police to raise the alarm, claiming a man was spotted with a weapon within an address on Hillbank Road before the surrounding area was sealed off by police.

One motorist, who declined to be named, said he saw police in “combat hats” on Dens Road at around 9.45pm after the road was closed off.

He said: “A bus was getting told to turn back around by police.

“It had to reverse up Alexander Street to get back down the road.

“I must have clocked around four or five police officers in combat hats when we were told to ‘head back’.

“I don’t think there was any access on Arklay Street either because of what was going on.”

Another woman feared there may have been a raid after hearing a loud “bang”.

She said: “I think many of us thought it was a drugs raid.

“We saw armed response officers dispersing out into the street following the incident.

“There was no traffic getting up Dens Road during the fracas.”

It is understood the incident may have been the result of a hoax call.

A police spokeswoman added: “At around 8.50 pm on Friday 13 December 2019, police were called following a report by an anonymous member of the public that a man had been seen in a flat on Hillbank Road, Dundee, in possession of what appeared to be a firearm.

“Officers, including armed officers, searched the area, however, no weapons were recovered.

“There were no further reports made re this sighting. Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances.”