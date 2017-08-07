A serving police officer is to appear in court charged with assault.

Stephen Bayley, understood to be a police constable in Dundee, is alleged to have assaulted James Smith in Ward Road on October 12 last year.

Prosecutors allege he punched Mr Smith on the body to his injury.

Bayley, 28, whose address was given as Dundee’s Bell Street police HQ, did not appear in person at Dundee Sheriff Court.

His lawyer Ross Donnelly asked for the case be continued without plea for three weeks, adding: “The accused is a serving police officer.”

Sheriff George Way continued the case without plea.