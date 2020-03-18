Dundee convenience store charges £5 for a four pack of toilet roll to curb panic buying

One city shopkeeper was forced to install fake pricing signs to put people off ransacking his toilet roll supplies.

Panic-buying and empty shelves have become commonplace across supermarkets and shops in Dundee, with loo roll among the most in-demand items.

After watching his supplies be diminished in just a short space of time, one local store-owner decided to combat the problem by inflating the price to put people.

A note left on the shelves told customers that the cost had been bumped up from placed £2.25 for a four-pack to £5, because supplies were short.

It stated: “Because stocks are short. All types of kitchen roll and paper kitchen towel are £5 each.”

The Tele initially approached the store after an angry member of the public got in touch, however, a staff member then revealed the ploy.

He added: “On Monday people were coming in and grabbing all the stock on the shelves. It was going to mean the shelves were cleared out very quickly.

“We decided to place the signs up in an effort to deter two or three customers buying the lot.”

One customer was witnessed buying a pack, and confirmed he got it at the recommended retail price.

Another customer said he understood why the store had taken the stance.

He added: “Given the way people are behaving, it’s a good idea to stop those from buying more than they need.

“When I was inside the shop one guy bought the loo roll and got it for the price on the packet.”