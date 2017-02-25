Dundee to continue in-your-face approach and defend from the front

Dundee boss Paul Hartley is keen to see his side continue to defend from the front as they travel to Motherwell.

The Dark Blues’ in-your-face approach to the Rangers game saw a high press, starting with front two Marcus Haber and Henrik Ojamaa, put the visitors under intense pressure.

In the end, that concerted effort brought about a well-earned three points for the Dens side.

Hartley said: “We’d worked on the front two really starting the pressing, which would let everybody else behind them do the same.

“We tried to press for 90 minutes, it’s not always possible but the workrate they put in was excellent and everybody just followed that.

“They’ve played the last few games, they’ve looked a good partnership without getting the goals for Henrik but his overall workrate has been excellent.

“He puts people under pressure, so I think he’s been a good addition.

“The same with Haber, I think he’s made a real difference since he came here in October. They’ve got to keep working but the group’s got to keep working together and keep that strong performance up.”

There are no injury concerns for the Dundee boss going into the game, although preparations were disrupted by Storm Doris.

“We had some that couldn’t make it,” said Hartley.

“That’s not a problem, the players’ fitness levels are excellent, I’ve not got a concern with that.

“It’s just about getting the players ready again and the fitness levels were excellent last week.

“We’ve tried to be a little bit careful to make sure they’re ready for the game again on Saturday.”