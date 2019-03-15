Dundee Contemporary Arts offering £3 entry to special events to mark 20-year anniversary

The DCA is celebrating its 20th birthday with a host of special events this weekend that make the most of the facilities it has to offer.

Tonight the cinema is showing a sneak preview of Mid90s, a coming of age drama set at the end of the 20th Century that marks the directorial debut of Jonah Hill (Superbad, 21 Jump Street, The Wolf of Wall Street).

Tomorrow and Sunday the cinema will be dedicated to screenings of modern classics such as The Illusionist, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Pan’s Labyrinth.

But in a nod to 1999, tickets are £3 each – the price they were 20 years ago.

Those with a keen interest in the behind-the-scenes magic that brings movies to life can book on to one of two special projection booth tours tomorrow at noon or 2pm.

A new exhibition, State of Print, will be on show in Gallery 2 at the DCA over the course of the weekend.

And for those looking to explore their creative side, the DCA’s Print Studio is hosting open taster sessions exploring printing techniques, animation, vinyls, badge production, painting and sculpture.

The centre’s screen printing facilties will even be fired up – giving visitors the chance to go home with their own limited edition DCA20 tote bag.

DCA director Beth Bate said: “There will be loads to do, not just now but throughout the year.

“To be able to invite people to come and get involved in all the activities is something we’re incredibly excited about.

“This is a chance to say thank you to the staff as well – we hope they enjoy this too.”

For full details of the DCA’s programme of events to celebrate its 20th birthday, visit dca.org.uk.