Dundee Conor McGregor fan bets BIG on Floyd Mayweather knock-out

A Conor McGregor-obsessed punter from Dundee is confident he’ll get weighed-in after lumping £9,000 on his idol beating Floyd Mayweather in the blockbuster fight this weekend.

The mystery Dundee man has put one £5,000 bet on the Irishman to win the fight outright and four £1,000 wagers on the UFC star romping to victory early on in Las Vegas.

The single bets are on the 29-year-old Dubliner to win in the first, second, third or fourth round.

An outright win for McGregor alone would see the Dundonian, who is in his early thirties, cash in at £18,750.

A win in the early rounds would see his winnings double to at least £39,750.

The bets were placed in a Ladbrokes store in the city.

The mystery man said in a statement from the bookmakers: “I’ve been watching McGregor for years.

“He’s an absolute certainty as far as I’m concerned and he’s going to pay for a late summer holiday for me and my girlfriend.

He added: “Mayweather is old and and nowhere near as fast as Conor and I think he’s now out of the picture.

“I’m confident McGregor will do the business early on in this fight. Unfortunately due to work commitments I couldn’t make the trip, but rest assured I’ll not miss this for anything.”

David Macdonald of Ladbrokes said: “Our mega fan has given his hero the biggest vote of confidence to date and despite being written off as a mismatch the public have really taken to this fight making this the bout of the century.”

Do you know who the mystery punter is? Contact the Tele at newsdesk@eveningtelegraph.co.uk or via our Facebook page.

The man’s bets:

£5,000 – Conor McGregor to win outright @11/4 – Potential win £18,750

£1,000 – Conor McGregor to win in Round 1 22/1 – Potential win £23,000

£1,000 – Conor McGregor to win in Round 2 25/1 – Potential win £26,000

£1,000 – Conor McGregor to win in Round 3 20/1- Potential win £21,000

£1,000 – Conor McGregor to win in Round 4 20/1- Potential win £21,000