Dundee connections passed down the family through cuddly toy from HMS Unicorn

The granddaughter of a former HMS Unicorn volunteer has been reconnected with the famous ship after a lucky competition win on social media.

Staff at the visitor attraction ran a competition on Instagram to win a cuddly toy unicorn earlier this year.

The top prize ended up in the hands of Gillian Carnegie in South London – but despite living 480 miles away, Gillian has a special family connection to the Dundee ship.

Her grandmother Eleanor Carnegie worked as a volunteer on HMS Unicorn for years after serving as a WREN (Women’s Royal Naval Service) and Gillian has fond memories of visiting Dundee.

She said: “We visited my grandmother a lot when I was a very young child and I remember visiting her on the Unicorn.

“It was always something I loved to go and see when we went up to visit her in Broughty Ferry.

“I remember going to dress up days there as a pirate and when I got a bit older she told me all about her volunteering.

“She was so proud of what she did there.

“Sadly she passed away a couple of years ago at the age of 92.”

After spotting the comptetiton, Gillian entered and the cuddly toy has since become a favourite of her one-year-old, who is named after her great-grandmother.

Gillian added: “It was lovely to give it to Eleanor and give her that connection to HMS Unicorn as well as my grandmother because she never got to meet her.

“I can show her the photographs when she is older and tell her why she has this toy unicorn and what connections to Dundee and HMS Unicorn she has.”

Caroline Gould, marketing manager at HMS Unicorn, added: “HMS Unicorn and the Unicorn Preservation Society are so grateful for the help and support our volunteers have shown us and continue to show us over the years.

“Stories like this remind us the impact and legacy this incredible piece of history has and we are so looking forward to welcoming back our friends, visitors and volunteers.”