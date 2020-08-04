Dundee confirm transfer signing of former St Mirren striker Danny Mullen on a two-year deal

Dundee have snapped up striker Danny Mullen from St Mirren on a two-year deal.

It is second time lucky for the Dark Blues, who came close to recruiting Mullen in January before the move fell through.

Mullen, who will wear the number nine jersey, will already have won over some fans after his play-off goal helped keep the Buddies in the Premiership at the end of season 2018-19 at the expense of local rivals Dundee United.

The Dens men confirmed: “Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Danny Mullen on a two-year deal.

“Striker Danny arrives at the club after departing St. Mirren at the end of last season.

“He came close to joining the club in January but despite negotiations going on until late in the night of deadline day the clubs could not agree terms.

“Danny came through the youth ranks at Livingston and went on to become a first team regular, playing over 170 times and scoring 42 times for Livi.

“In December 2017, he moved to St Mirren for a reported five-figure fee and helped them to the Scottish Championship title in his first season.

“The last two seasons he has spent with the Buddies in the top flight, scoring the vital goal against Dundee United in the Premiership play offs in 2018/19 as St Mirren went on to stay up after a penalty shootout.”