Dundee confirm Kenny Miller to leave after just 10 months at Dens

Dundee have confirmed the exit of veteran striker Kenny Miller.

The former Scotland man has been linked with Championship rivals Partick Thistle.

He was interviewed for the vacant manager’s job Dens at the end of last season.

However, the club opted for reserve coach James McPake to be the man to lead the club into the new campaign.

The new Dens gaffer had stated working with Miller wouldn’t be an issue despite both going for the manager’s job.

For Miller, though, a return to Glasgow appealed as does joining up with former international colleague Gary Caldwell.

With experienced forwards Scott McDonald and Kris Doolan – who has signed for Ayr United – having left the club, Caldwell is on the lookout for a seasoned striker to lead the Jags in the new season.

Miller was one of the highest earners at Dundee and the move frees up some of McPake’s budget for rebuilding his squad this summer.

The former Rangers and Celtic frontman scored eight goals in 35 appearances for the Dens men after being signed up by previous boss Neil McCann.

Meanwhile, one who could be joining the Dark Blues is former Dundee United skipper Fraser Fyvie.

The 26-year-old has teamed up with the squad for pre-season with McPake keen to take a look at the FA Cup-winner.

And the Dens boss has been impressed by what he’s seen from him so far.

He said: “Fraser is a player I’ve played against and who I saw do very well at Aberdeen and Hibs.

“He’s had injury issues but you wouldn’t have thought that looking at him.

“We’re more than happy to bring him in and let him train.”

McPake has so far snapped up Jordan McGhee, Shaun Byrne, Declan McDaid, Josh Todd and Jordan Marshall and is enjoying the process of rebuilding the Dark Blues squad after last season’s relegation.

He said: “So far, it’s been pretty straightforward but I mean that in the best way because I’ve got a fantastic back-room team with a lot of experience and they’re guiding me.”

Meanwhile, former Falkirk kid Ryan Blair joined up for training with the squad today.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been handed the chance to earn himself a permanent deal at Dens Park.

After impressing for the Bairns, in January, Blair was snapped up on a three-and-a-half-year deal by then English Premier League outfit Swansea City.

Last year saw him loaned back to Falkirk for a brief spell.

And last season saw him return to Scotland for another loan spell, this time at Dunfermline.

Moving at the end of the January transfer window, Blair went on to make 13 appearances for the Pars, scoring one goal.

With his contract at Swansea up, he’s now has the opportunity to secure a third return north of the border.

Dundee get their pre-season under way this weekend at Brechin City. Kick-off is 1pm, tickets are £8 for adults, £4 for concessions.