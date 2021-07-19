Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Dundee confirm capture of former Celtic and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan

By George Cran
July 19, 2021, 12:37 pm
Cillian Sheridan celebrates scoring for Wisla Plock.
Cillian Sheridan celebrates scoring for Wisla Plock.

Dundee have confirmed the signing of striker Cillian Sheridan on a two-year deal.

The Courier revealed last night the Republic of Ireland international was set to put pen to paper at Dens Park after training with the club.

That makes him James McPake’s fifth signing of the summer following the Dark Blues’ promotion to the Premiership.

Sheridan returns to Scotland after an eight-year absence having played for clubs all around the globe.

That included leading the line for Cypriot champions APOEL in the Champions League group stage in 2014 against Barcelona, PSG and Ajax.

Cillian Sheridan has been training with Dundee for the past fortnight.

Sheridan was a free agent after leaving Polish side Wisla Plock last season.

Since emerging at Celtic in 2007, the 32-year-old has featured for Motherwell, Plymouth, St Johnstone, CSKA Sofia, Kilmarnock, APOEL, Omonia, Jagiellonia Bialystok, Wellington Phoenix, Ironi Kiryat Shmona and Wisla Plock.

He has also been capped three times by Ireland, the last coming in 2010.

 

EXCLUSIVE: Injury turned Fin Robertson back into a Dundee fan – now he’s determined to make up for lost time