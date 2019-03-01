Dundee computing expert ‘obsessed’ with sick child images avoids jail

A computing expert who developed an “obsession” for sick child images has dodged a jail term.

Police caught Ian Stevenson with a vile haul of indecent images after raiding his home on Main Street, in the Hilltown area.

He pleaded guilty to taking, or permitting to be taken, a haul of indecent images between April 2005 and March 2012.

Stevenson, 58, also admitted possessing indecent images between January 2011-March 2012 at an address in the St Mary’s area.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard that after a raid on his then-home in St Kilda Terrace on May9 last year, police found more than 20,000 images.

Stevenson returned to the dock for sentencing following the preparation of reports.

Solicitor David Sinclair said that his client had been “socially isolated” for much of his life.

He developed an “obsession” for sourcing the images but had not done so since 2012.

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced Stevenson to 18 months of supervision and ordered him to undertake 180 hours of unpaid work.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 18 months.