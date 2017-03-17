Dundee families in need of help, support and advice have been helped by a cash boost from a Scotland-wide community funding programme.

The Attic, an organisation which currently supports around 150 people in the Kirkton area of the city, has received funding through the Ross and Liddell community bursary scheme.

Set up in 1997 as a youth club in the Hilltown area of the city, The Attic has developed into an extensive support service for families, helping people affected by poverty and in need of help and advice.