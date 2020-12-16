A community is hoping it will be a Christmas to remember after adorning the streets in colourful festive lights.

Fintry Community Council has been working hard to cover the streets in Christmas lights, decorations and banners to cheer everyone up during the dark nights of the coronavirus lockdown.

The children at Fintry Primary School have even had a hand in the project, decorating more than 300 baubles which have now been hung up round the community.

Simon Redmond from the community council is now hoping lots of people will go for a walk around the streets of Fintry in the run-up to the big day to see their handiwork.

He said: “We applied for the Christmas Festive Fund and we want to Bayne’s Bakery and Scotmid to get some extra funding to purchase all the decorations and the Christmas banners.

“We got £435 from the Christmas fund, Bayne’s and Scotmid both donated a three figure sum each and Fintry Primary School PTA also gave us a good sum of money.

“The decorations have now all gone up across the community with penguins, snowflakes, angels and a big banner saying ‘Merry Christmas’ as well.

“It is looking really festive now and a lot of hard work has gone into it.

“The school got involved as well because they are not getting to hold their Christmas fair this year.

“We gave them 300 baubles to decorate and they all put their own touch on them and now we have got them hung up all around the community.”

However, Simon says he and the community council want to turn the Christmas decorations into a yearly tradition in Fintry.

He added: “The decorations were finished on Sunday and I hope people will go round to look at them and take some pictures.

“Hopefully when people are out for a walk in the dark it will cheer them up as they go past and they will remember it for years to come.

“It looks amazing lit up and it is something nice and different.

“Next year we want to take it even further and have a Christmas tree organised with a special switch-on night with carol singers.

“We want to turn this into a Christmas tradition.”