A Dundee community crafting project is closing its doors after four years following the sale of its home.

Skill Share Dundee is having to shut due to its premises at Swan House in Dundee Technology Park being sold off.

The charity — which has worked with communities and students on practical crafting skills — is planning to give away all of its remaining materials to benefit others across the city at an open day.

The group will also hold a number of workshops before it wraps up for good.

Rachelle Cloutier, a trustee with Skill Share Dundee, said the group had been given its marching orders — but added that a “number of other factors” had led to the decision to close the project down.

She said: “The building has closed down. We have to be out on July 23.

“We have lots of renewable materials that we have collected over the years from other charities and groups, which we are giving away.”

The open day takes place at Swan House on Sunday from noon to 4pm.

Items on offer include yarn, electronic materials, numerous sewing machines — ideal for those looking for parts for their own equipment — and even items of furniture.

Rachelle added: “Most of the sewing machines don’t work but loads of people have their own and may need spare parts and things to fix them.

“We’ve got lots of yarn and wool as well as tools and electronics.

“We’ve even got tables and sofas — lots of things for people to take away as long as they’re able to do so themselves.”

Despite Skill Share calling it a day, there is hope for other charities and community groups still based at Swan House.

Once the home of Aviva Insurance, the building was made available to non-profit making groups through Centric Community Projects.

A spokeswoman for Centric confirmed it was no longer involved with Swan House.

However, the Tele understands that the site’s new owners are appealing to charities to remain within the premises.

A spokeswoman for HIV charity the Terrence Higgins Trust said: “The building is now under new ownership, and we’re currently in discussions with the new owners of the building to assess our options and plan accordingly.

“We will update our staff, volunteers and service users in Dundee as soon as these discussions have reached a conclusion.”

Derek Keiller, chairman of Carse of Gowrie Men’s Shed, said that while he had been advised by Centric to consider alternative premises, he was not “at panic stations”.

He told the Tele: “We are all in the same position but there’s no rush. Centric are just covering themselves by giving us this advice. We’ll have at least a year — it doesn’t mean that we have to be out yet.”

The site’s new owner, James Keiller Investments, could not be reached for comment.