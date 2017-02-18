Community leaders fear that lessons have not been learned from the “debacle” surrounding the costs of the V&A.

New plans for the proposed multi-million pound regional performance centre at Caird Park are due to be submitted to Dundee City Council’s development management committee this summer.

Dundee FC withdrew its interest in using the centre as a training facility, leading to plans for the project having to be redrawn.

Now, the financial situation of the scheme was compared to the “debacle” surrounding the costs of the V&A which included an independent probe — the McClelland Review — into how that project had been handled.

The review was launched after the cost of the iconic building on the banks of the Tay rocketed from £49 million to more than £80 million.

Now community leaders fear this has been repeated, with the costs of the proposed Caird Park centre “spiralling” from £10m in 2014 to more than £22m.

Labour councillor Richard McCready said: “I worry that lessons from the McClelland Review into the debacle surrounding the costs at the V&A have not been learned. The McClelland Review was meant to change things but I fear that we are back to business as usual.”

Mr McCready’s concerns were backed by SNP councillor Jimmy Black and chairman of the Mill o’ Mains Tenants and Residents Association Jim Malone.

Both called for councillors to refrain from making a decision on the project until an investigation has been held into its management.

This included accusations the administration has not been transparent.

Mr Black said: “For years, Scottish Government policy has been all about involving people in the decisions which affect them. When it comes to big projects like this, we’ve clearly still got some way to go.”

Mr Malone claimed council officers had failed spectacularly on the project and added: “There’s been no environmental impact assessment, no meaningful consultations, no biodiversity policy, no audit of existing sports facilities and no site appraisal.

“Care for Caird asks that councillors refrain from making a decision on progressing this project until a full review or inquiry is held.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The policy and resources committee approved a report on Monday February 13 to procure the works for the Regional Performance Centre for Sport through a SCAPE framework.

“The report explained that it is anticipated that an amended planning application will be submitted for consideration by the development management committee in June 2017. If the amended planning application is approved, a tender report with final costs and seeking authority to let the contract is programmed to go to council committee later this year.”

Meanwhile, the Tele has learned that a total of £22.6m has been earmarked for the project.

Of that, £12.6m will come from the council, £5m from SportScotland, £2m from Low Carbon funding and borrowings of £3m.