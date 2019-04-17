Dundee community leader brands options to replace fire-hit pavilion an ‘insult’

A leader of the Mill o’ Mains Community Pavilion has branded options to replace the devastated centre as an “insult to the community”.

Residents over the age of 11 in the North East will be given three options (left) in a consultation to decide on the future of the community centre, which was destroyed by fire in July 2017.

Chairwoman Yvonne Mullen said: “The options are ridiculous. What that means is the council is not willing to invest in a new building. It’s an insult to the people in this community that have fought hard for the rebuilding of the centre.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The options appraisal followed a decision by the neighbourhood services committee last year.

“The appraisal was required to look at all the options for a community facility in the area, taking into account the make-up of the population, what facilities already exist, how much it would cost to provide and run a facility and what is the fit with the plans for the area.

“Ward councillors and council officers met to look at the long list of options and unanimously agreed there were only three options which were sustainable and these should be taken out to the whole community for consultation.

“(Residents) are being asked for only one choice and these have to be returned by Friday April 26.

“Under option one, there would be no proposed investment in new facilities – use would be made of the school, Mill o’ Mains sheltered housing and Finmill Community Centre.

“Option two would provide a community facility extension to the school as part of planned upgrades to the school expected to be completed by August 2021.

“Option three would mean that the community can request a £1 a year long lease of a piece of land, but external funding would be needed for the build and running costs.”