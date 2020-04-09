Dundee Community larder donates Easter eggs to Ninewells Hospital

A community food larder has donated over 100 Easter Eggs to Ninewells Hospital.

Kirkton Community Larder donated the eggs after seeing an appeal for donations online.

Eddie Baines, volunteer with the larder said they received around 300 eggs in donation which were split between the larder and Ward 19 at Ninewells Hospital.

Eddie added the eggs were for people in the ward to share with others stuck there.

He said: “Its really great to see people giving to the staff and patients.”

The larder reopened on Thursday in new temporary location, The Attic Lounge in Kirkton.

The larder will be running on Thursday’s from 11-3 where they will be giving out activity packs for kids, along with the usual pre-packed food bags, for free.

He added he wanted to thank the team at the Attic for allowing them to use their space.