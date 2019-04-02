Dundee community hub named on NatWest SE100 Index

A Dundee community hub has been named on the NatWest SE100 Index.

The list celebrates the growth, impact and resilience of social ventures in the UK – by naming the most impressive 100 social enterprises of the year and giving seven SE100 Social Business Awards for the most outstanding achievers.

The Circle Dundee, which was launched in 2016, provides affordable offices, event space and community space to charities, social enterprises and business.

The community hub has been recognised alongside social enterprises such as Hey Girls, Divine Chocolate and Clean for Good.

Founder and CEO of The Circle, Kirsty Thomson, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been named on this list among so many amazing social enterprises from across the UK.

“It is terrific to be recognised for the work we have been doing.”