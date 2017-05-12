A community hub for men in Dundee is “saving and changing” lives.

That’s according to Brian Gauld, secretary of Carse of Gowrie Men’s Shed.

Based at Swan House in the city’s Technology Park, the group brings together men to share skills and knowledge, as well as helping them fight crippling loneliness.

A new report by Age Scotland has highlighted the benefits the scheme is providing to older men in the city.

Brian said: “I first became involved in the Men’s Shed about a year ago.

“I wanted to do wood-turning — that’s what caught my interest to get me out and doing something.

“A lot of the guys who come in have spent years in the workplace and then end up sitting in the house.

“We get them back into the environment that they’re used to — having a laugh in a workplace-type setting.”

The 57-year-old added: “Something as simple as just coming along and getting involved in that environment again can make a big difference.

“Loneliness is a major factor in the whole thing.

“Men’s Sheds not only change lives for the better but are saving them.

“It gets guys away from the four walls at home and gives them a new outlook on things later in life.

“We’re one of the biggest Men’s Sheds in Scotland and since I’ve been here it’s been going well.

“The members fluctuate but a lot of great things are going on.”

Over the past few months, Age Scotland has been asking men — or “shedders” as they are affectionately known — about the difference being involved in a Men’s Shed has made to their lives.

A survey was carried out of more than 130 people across Scotland, with 93% feeling “at home” in their shed.

Commenting on the report, Age Scotland chief executive Keith Robson said: “Men’s Sheds can play a huge role in reducing loneliness and isolation and the stories from the shedders goes to prove just that.

“Age Scotland has supported and enabled the development of new sheds across Scotland, doing our bit to help improve the lives of thousands of men.

“We know that you can never underestimate the value of providing a space to allow people to come together and feel welcomed, and the stories of increased wellbeing demonstrate that.”