Dundee community groups join forces to hold first Big Lunch

Dundee community groups have joined forces to hold their first Big Lunch.

Justine Campbell from Rock Solid, Caitlyn Cooper-McCulloch from Food Train and Caitlyn Padden from Link Up got together to create a task force of their own to plan the event.

The Big Lunch will take place at Fairfield Sport and Social Club on Drumgeith Road on June 2 from 1-3pm.

The team have dubbed the event “North East Big Lunch” and there will be music, games, and activities for attendees to take part in.

Justine Campbell, wellbeing officer at Rock Solid, said: “I wanted to run a Big Lunch through my organisation, but realised I needed some help.

“I’m so grateful to have such great people coming together to help co-host this event.

“We are hoping for a great turnout and praying for good weather, but mainly we are hoping to reconnect people with their communities and spread the message that there is so much going on across the city to get involved with to help with health wellbeing and social isolation.”