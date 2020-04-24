Dundee community group to be storage and distribution hub for food banks

A community development group will be the central point of storage and distribution for Dundee’s food banks.

Alexander Community Development, on Fairfield Street, is providing the space for the city’s 23 food projects, to ensure they can continue to operate.

The organisation will work in partnership with Faith in the Community, Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary action and Dundee City Council.

The group aims to provide enough supplies to ensure the projects can carry out their vital services and have diverted all its own resources to this project, included vans, staff and storage space.

Appropriate safety measures have been put in place and the group is securing PPE to make the project as safe as possible.

The group is also still actively seeking large donations from companies, in order to ensure that anyone who needs their support can get it.

If you wish to get involved, you can email kara@alexanders-scotland.co.uk or contact 07832910326.