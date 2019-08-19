Dundee community group dismayed at lack of vandal deterrents in city park

A local community group has said it is at a “loss for words” after Dundee City Council revealed it had no plans to install anti-vandalism deterrents in a city park.

Fintry Community Council has long been campaigning for CCTV to be installed next to the playpark in Powrie Park following incidents of vandalism and fireraising.

The council had previously told the community group to obtain a quote for the installation of the CCTV onsite – but now it appears that won’t be moving forward.

Community council chairman Ron Neave said: “We’re not getting anywhere with this and it’s been going on long enough.”

Mr Neave said the community council is aware of the budget issues that the city council is facing.

He added: “We’re aware of the impact that cuts are having at the council.

“However, we need to sit down with decision makers and find a solution to the vandalism problem.”

The community council says it won’t spend any more money on repairs to the park without a deterrent in place – even if it’s not the one they hoped for.

Mr Neave said: “We would even consider a dummy CCTV camera.

“We just want something to discourage antisocial behaviour.”