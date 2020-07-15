Dundee community fridge celebrates first birthday with cake donation

The Dundee West End Community Fridge is today celebrating its first birthday by handing out cakes that have been donated.

In the year that it has been open the fridge has served up food for 8,110 visitors and has seen over 19,000kg of food redistributed.

The community fridge, which was set up by the Gate Church to help reduce food waste and help people living in food poverty, has remained open throughout lockdown.

Project co-ordinator Lynsey Penny said: “We had no idea how much of an impact the Community Fridge would have when we opened it 12 months ago.

“We’ve received over four times as much food as we’d hoped for and people tell us all the time they are so happy that it’s there.

“It’s great we’ve been able to save all this food from going to waste, but rather used it to provide food for locals in a stigma-free environment.

“We couldn’t have done any of this without our amazing volunteers and the fantastic support of the local community.”

On average 80-100 people visit the fridge each day picking up everything from staples such as fruit, veg and pasta, to items like smoked salmon, steak and locally baked artisan bread.

So far, 19,620.5kg of food has been re-distributed.

Volunteer Heather Doughty said: “We have always made a difference and it is more than just food.”

The Community Fridge is part of the Gate Church Carbon Saving Project which is supported by the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund.

The environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful manage the Climate Challenge Fund on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Alastair Seaman, climate change manager at Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “Projects supported by the Climate Challenge Fund have provided vital assistance for their communities, both before and during the Covid-19 crisis, while also helping to tackle the climate emergency.

“The Gate church Carbon Saving Project is a fantastic example, with their West End Community Fridge helping to ensure that surplus supermarket food is made available for free.”