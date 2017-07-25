A community centre which burned to the ground may have been set on fire deliberately, locals fear.

Residents in Mill o’ Mains have been left in shock after their community pavilion was left in ruins following a major blaze.

An investigation was set to get under way into the incident today, with police and fire officials involved.

A police presence remained at the scene overnight and an officer was standing guard at the site today.

The centre has been hosting activities during the summer holidays for local youngsters.

Yvonne Mullen, 55, chairwoman of the pavilion, said she was “devastated” by Sunday’s fire.

She said: “We’ve been operating out of the community centre for the last 10 years it’s played such a vital part in bringing the community closer together.

“We’re absolutely devastated by what’s happened — there were kids crying last night.

“We’ve been doing the fun and food programme over the summer holidays and we’ve had 27 kids coming for breakfast and we will still be doing it today from the local park.

“The rumours are that it has been a deliberate fire — we’ve heard there was a blue bin set alight which has obviously been dragged on to the site as we don’t have blue bins at the centre.

“The community has banded together. There have been people coming to my door asking if we need anything to help to keep the fun and food programme going.

“There is also a funding page being set up.”

Frances Docherty, 76, a school escort who’s lived in Mill o’ Mains for 47 years, was among those left distraught by the incident.

She said: The fire service was here last week for wheelie bins going on fire and now this has happened.

“It has played such a big part in this community — where are the young kids going to go now?”

Those who help run the pavilion urged locals to remain defiant.

A post on the Mill o’ Mains Community Pavilion Facebook page said that volunteers needed “everyone to help” and insisted: “We will not allow this act of vandalism to ruin the children’s summer.”

Three fire engines went to the fire, which happened at about 8pm.

The building collapsed as flames shot into the air.

Firefighters remained at the scene until 1am.

A fire service spokesman said: “At this stage, inquiries are ongoing. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel will be revisiting the scene today to try to establish the cause of the fire.”