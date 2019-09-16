Dundee comic author explains how his books helped people with dyslexia

A Dundee art graduate will reveal how his comic books helped change the way children with dyslexia can study.

Duncan of Jordanstone graduate Rossie Stone, 27, developed Dekko comics following difficulties he faced at school.

Feeling disheartened by low grades, Rossie decided to channel his love of comics into a revision tool.

He went on to study animation at university before turning his focus to comic books that can help young people.

In 2015 he started a crowdfunder to raise the cash needed to launch the project.

He raised £13,000 which allowed the company to cover the publishing costs of the first edition.

Dekko Comics are now used in 50 schools across the UK.

Rossie will be giving a talk about Dekko comics at Arbroath High on September 24.

He said: “When I was at school I was at the bottom of the class.

“I was good at creative subjects, like drama, but I struggled in the more academic ones.

“I loved reading comics like the Beano and decided to create comic strips out of my revision notes.

“Doing this helped me obtain my first A in an exam.”

Now the comic books and their characters are beginning to make waves further afield.

“We regularly receive international orders, with the comics proving popular in several schools in Finland,” Rossie said.

The comics contain content from multiple subjects and have a feel of traditional comic books.

However Rossie says the company is adapting them to be subject specific for use in more classrooms.

He said: “Our next project will be to create textbooks for each subject so that more children can utilise the learning tools in class.”

The talk starts at 7pm and tickets for the free event are available on Dyslexia Scotland’s website.