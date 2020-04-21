Dundee comes together to produce vital equipment for NHS Tayside staff

NHS Tayside has collaborated with community volunteers, the University of Dundee and more to produce thousands of items of protective clothing for frontline staff.

The health board is aiming for all patient-facing staff such as doctors and consultants, who are currently wearing their own clothes, to move to using scrubs.

NHS Tayside Linen Services is currently washing around 6,500 pairs of scrubs, for staff to use every week, with an additional 5,000 sets estimated to be needed by the end of April.

© Supplied

To meet the national shortage of scrubs the health service is sourcing the uniforms through a variety of different routes including local textile company Halley Stevensons who will be producing a large number of the scrubs.

A small industrial hub is also to be set up in the Dundee University library and will be led by textile staff from the Duncan of Jordanstone Collage of Art and Design.

Volunteers from across Dundee have also offered to get involved and anyone else looking to join in can sign up here.

© Supplied

NHS Tayside medical director, Professor Peter Stonebridge, said: “We are very grateful to everyone who is offering to produce scrubs to help protect our frontline staff. It’s a real team effort with partners in local industry, university and communities coming together and using their skills to create the additional suits we need.

“Halley Stevensons has even re-opened its factory in Dundee to start production on these suits which will be truly unique to NHS Tayside.

“We have been so impressed and overwhelmed by the response of everyone working together. Thank you everyone.”

Jane Keith, programme co-director for Textile Design at DJCAD, added: “As soon as we were alerted by NHS Tayside that there was a need for scrubs that we might be able to help with, we got thinking and moved quickly into action.

“We have students, graduates and a wider community of makers who are all keen to help in any way they can. Making hundreds of sets of scrubs to help protect frontline staff in the NHS is a great use of their skills

“We have set up the DJCAD Scrub Hub, a small scale manufacturing unit which will not only make scrubs but also supply interested people in the community, who have the required skills, with packs of pre-cut fabric to make scrubs. If people think they can help us then we invite them to get in touch.”

