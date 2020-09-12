Dundee comedian unhappy after cash goes missing at ATM – believing thief swiped it

A comedian fears she has been targeted by an opportunistic thief who swiped her cash from an ATM point in Lochee.

June Brown had been transferred £100 electronically from a friend before trying to access the cash from the TSB branch on the High Street.

The 55-year-old was going to withdraw the money for “necessities” over the weekend before she became “flustered” at the ATM when she believed she cancelled the transaction.

But June, who goes under the comedic guise of “Joon Broon”, wasn’t laughing when she went into the teller to withdraw the money in person to discover the cash was gone.

She said: “My friend from Arbroath had kindly transferred me the money this morning. I went up to the cash-point in Lochee to withdraw the cash.

“My sister was at the cash ATM before me and I wanted to see the balance on the screen to make sure the money had gone on.

“People were unhappy in the queue as I’d come in beside my sister to withdraw the cash.

“I decided to cancel the transaction after I’d initially put in the wrong PIN and I was becoming flustered.

“I’ve gone into the bank and they’ve advised the money has already been withdrawn this morning.”

The former Harris Academy pupil explained a verbal exchange had taken place between herself and a member of staff.

She added: “I was in disbelief that the money had been taken. I explained I didn’t have it, I can only assume I hadn’t cancelled the transaction and someone else has lifted the cash in the line.

“They (the bank) said it was a police matter and it would take maybe two days to resolve but I explained I was needing that money now and could they check the CCTV.”

“I even asked if they could extend my overdraft to allow me to withdraw some money to see me over the weekend but they explained they couldn’t do that.”

A spokesman for the TSB said they would reward June’s account as a goodwill gesture before stressing there was no evidence to suggest a theft had taken place.

He added: “We are aware of an incident at our Lochee branch on Friday morning. There is no evidence of any theft but as a gesture of good will we have credited the customer’s account with £100.”