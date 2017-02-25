To support Scottish Apprenticeship Week, D&A College is working with Skills Development Scotland and the Centre for Engineering Education and Development (CeeD) to host an information session on Monday March 6 for employers.

Gordon MacDougall, Skills Development Scotland’s head of operations for north east Scotland will explain how apprenticeships bring benefits to businesses of all sizes and highlight the support, advice and funding SDS can provide.

School pupils complete elements of a Modern Apprentice-ship in S5 and S6 by spending time at college and with employers.

This allows employers to identify high-performing young people who can go on to complete a fast-track Modern Apprenticeship — saving time and money.

A Modern Apprentice is like any other employee but receives structured, on-the-job training and a qualification designed for that industry.

There is the option to hire someone new, or use an MA to up-skill existing staff.

During the session, there will be the chance to hear from employers and young people already involved.

A Q&A panel will help those keen to find out more. There will also be an opportunity for informal networking.

The event, at Gardyne Campus from 9-10am (registration at 8.30am), is free but as seating is limited and for catering purposes, interested parties should register in advance at ceed-scotland.com.