Dundee collector Tom has hundreds of Radio Times copies, including first from 1923

The opening of the Tay Road Bridge in 1966 and The Open at St Andrews in 1955 are just some of the historic moments captured in a Dundee man’s expansive Radio Times collection.

Tom Cairns’ 500-strong collection dates back to the first edition in 1923, and includes King George VI’s coronation in 1937, the arrival of TV in Scotland in 1953, and rare war editions.

Tom, 69, of Sherbrook Crescent, also has original copies announcing the outbreak of the Second World War – which he loaned to the Imperial War Museum, in London, for two years.

Two editions belonging to Tom were displayed as part of the museum’s 70th anniversary exhibition “Outbreak 39” after organisers saw his collection on the Antiques Roadshow when it was filmed at Dundee’s Caird Hall in 2008.

Tom never saw the need to get a valuation from the experts for his collection – because he never intends to sell his prized possessions.

The show returns to Dundee for the first time since then this weekend, with Fiona Bruce bringing the prime-time classic to the city’s Slessor Gardens and the V&A.

Tom said appearing on the BBC show 11 years ago has opened many doors for him and he now gets regular “bookings” to showcase his collection at charity events, nursing homes and other group occasions.

He said: “It’s all about awakening memories – I get a thrill out of reading them and remembering TV and radio programmes that I loved as a child.

“When I take them to events people get the same feeling.

“It sparks their own memory and it opens up conversations about how life was back then.”

Tom said he plans only to be a spectator when the Antiques Roadshow returns on Sunday.

He said: “We had a lovely day last time. Fiona (Bruce) was so warm and genuinely interested in my collection.

“But I just went to show them off rather than have them valued. There was never any question of me selling them – they’re my passion.”

Tom’s collection has continued to grow, to the extent where his wife Helen has asked him to stop buying them as their loft is overflowing with copies.

However, the temptation to relive his own memories and read about historic moments that affected his family is always there.

Tom said: “I never meant to buy so many. I bought five to begin with, but I got so much joy out of reading them and reminiscing that I bought another five. Then I bought another five. I just couldn’t help myself.”

Tom said his favourite thing is remembering TV programmes that he loved as a child such as Laramie, Dixon of Dock Green and The Lone Ranger. He went to his cousin’s house to watch them before there was a television in his own family home.

He added that reading the old editions also brings back memories of significant events such as when the Queen Mother opened the Tay Road Bridge.

Tom said: “I actually saw the Queen Mother, so it meant a lot to me to get that copy.”