Dundee cocktail maker on her way to US after winning Jack Daniels competition

Dundee bartender Amy Carmichael is toasting a prize trip to America after clinching first place in a national cocktail contest.

She scooped a trip for two to Lynchburg, Tennessee, after winning a Jack Daniel’s cocktail competition.

Amy, from the city’s Abandon Ship bar, won the final at Glasgow’s SWG3 with her Rye Stone Cowboy, which combined Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye with mezcal.

Her trip will include a tour of the Jack Daniel’s distillery in Lynchburg.

She said: “I’m shocked and surprised. I am a really nervous person so I was a bit scared. I didn’t expect to win.

“I just expected to go in, give it my best shot and enjoy it. So this is a very nice surprise.”

Judges said Amy had the best presentation and techniques.

