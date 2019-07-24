Dundee coach Dave Mackay backs teen Finlay Robertson to shine this season

Dundee first-team coach Dave Mackay sees no reason why 16-year-old midfielder Finlay Robertson can’t play a big part for the Dark Blues this season.

The Dee kid has shone in pre-season and their early Betfred Cup outings with some composed displays and Dave believes he can play 35 or 40 games in the coming campaign if need be.

Asked if Robertson can play a regular role, Dave said: “Why not? He’s got all the ability in the world.

“He’s two-footed, for a young boy his game intelligence in a positional sense playing that deeper role is brilliant.

“There’s not many players you get that are so switched on as that.

“He’s mature and there’s no reason why the manager wouldn’t pick him if he keeps performing like that. If he has to play 35 or 40 games at that same level then I’m sure he’ll do that.

“I thought Finn was different class in the middle of the park (against Peterhead on Saturday) for a 16-year-old.”