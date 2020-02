Clydesdale Bank’s Dundee branch is set to close at 3pm today for a “business announcement”.

A notice has appeared on the front door of the High Street branch to inform customers, adding it will be open as usual tomorrow.

When contacted by the Evening Telegraph, a spokeswoman said: “We continue to review our branch network, including to remove duplication between Clydesdale branches and Virgin Money stores.

“We haven’t announced any further details of changes to the network at this stage.”

