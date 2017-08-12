Dundee club Liquid will host a Give A Kid A Quid appeal from Sunday August 20 until Saturday September 2 to help children’s charities.

Clubbers at the South Ward Road venue are being invited to donate spare change to The Echo Trust, the charity set up by late night bars and clubs operator The Deltic Group to award grants to local children’s charities.

Since it was established in 2002, The Echo Trust has raised more than £2.5 million and supported a variety of causes ranging from medical equipment for children and young adults to charity groups.

Liquid general manager Des Jones said: “Give A Kid A Quid is a simple way to raise a lot of money that will transform the lives of young people in our community.

“Our customers always respond generously to appeals for help and I am sure they will once again show how much they care.”

The Deltic Group operates 57 venues throughout the UK, employing more than 3,000 people.