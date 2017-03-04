The president of a Dundee junior football team insists proposals to revamp his side’s social club will breathe new life into the community club.

Plans have been lodged to create a community shop and beauty salon within Downfield Social Club, part of Downfield Football Club. If approved, it is believed up to 10 new jobs could be created.

The Balgowan Avenue site is a short walk from shops on Haldane Avenue. Some shop owners have complained the potential development will have a “detrimental impact”.

Business owners said the new jobs would be offset by a loss of more than 10 jobs should permission be granted.

Karen Elder, owner of Karen James Hair & Beauty, and Jodie Aitken, owner of Cosmo takeaway, both believe the area does not need another shop. However, Downfield FC president Alex Duncan believes a new facility is justifiable.

He feels there are more than enough residents in the area to make plans to open a new shop and salon viable.

Mr Duncan, who played for Downfield before becoming club president, said: “We don’t want to put people out of work. All we want to do is what is best for our club.

“We think opening up and diversifying will breathe new life into the club.

“There will be no hot food takeaway, we’re only looking to open a grocer shop and beauty salon.”