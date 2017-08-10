A young Tayside DJ is on course to hit the big-time after his very first single — produced in his bedroom — made the charts around the world.

Conor Donaghey, 19, from Monifieth, produced his first remix, I Need A Miracle, and sent it to record labels at the insistence of a close friend.

Before he knew it, he was signing a professional contract with Yellow Rhinestone Records.

The track was released and became available on music streaming sites last month.

It instantly made the top 50 in charts around the world, hitting 38 in the European DJ download charts, alongside Bruno Mars, Calvin Harris and Charlie Puth.

Conor, who works at the local post office, said he “never could have imagined” the instant success.

“I’ve been doing it for a couple of years now but I’ve always wanted to be a DJ,” he said.

“It all started when I got all the programmes for Christmas so I could make good dance music.

“When my first track came out I never expected it to do so well. It took me about six months to make so I put a lot of work into it but it was still just such a shock.

“I definitely want to do this as a career so it’s the perfect start really. I still can’t believe it is being played around the world — it’s brilliant.”

The track is now on the playlists of online radio stations across the UK and also charted at 46 in America, 31 in the Oceanic charts and 47 in Africa.

Following his initial success, Conor has recorded a second track, The Promise, which is out this week.

Conor, who plays at Dundee nightclubs Industry and Boudoir, added: “It spurred me on to produce more tracks and my next single was also signed up straight away.

“I’m working on lots more too.

“I’ve had so much support online and from my friends, family and customers at the post office where I work.

“I’m really grateful to them all.”