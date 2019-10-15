Wednesday, October 16th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Dundee clothes swap at city church back this month – with a twist

by Steven Rae
October 15, 2019, 5:35 pm
© DC ThomsonVolunteer Joyce Reid with some of the clothes that were donated to the Gate Church Carbon Saving Project earlier this year.
Volunteer Joyce Reid with some of the clothes that were donated to the Gate Church Carbon Saving Project earlier this year.
Send us a story

A monthly clothes swap aimed at reducing waste is back with a twist this month.

The Gate Church’s carbon-saving clothes swap project coincides with Dundee University’s Festival of the Future and hopes to get people into the habit of reusing clothes.

There will be mountains of clothes on offer for all ages and there is no need to bring along your own old clothes to take some away.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

There will also be accessories on offer for people to browse.

Sewing machines will also be available and experts will be on hand to show you how to adjust or mend your clothes.

The event will be held at the Carbon Church on Perth Road and is free to attend.

It will run from 1-4pm this Saturday.

People are welcome to bring a donation along and there will be a collection on the day for one of the charities the church works with.

Breaking