Early Christmas present for Dundee jewellers as a clock returns to iconic ‘Duffers’ Corner’

An iconic staple of Dundee’s city centre will return this week to its rightful place in the heart of the high street.

Jewellers Chisholm Hunter has confirmed a working clock will be restored to its iconic spot on the corner of Reform Street by tomorrow.

It was revealed in September that the business was planning to turn back the hands of time in replacing the clock which had sadly fallen into a state of disrepair.

The spot underneath the clock at the H.Samuel building, which was there for more than 120 years, was historically known as “Duffers’ Corner” – due to it being an obvious spot for young couples to meet, it was also a frequent place where people found they’d been stood up.

Duffers Corner in full-swing as Dundonians gather at the popular meeting point. Harry Brown, Chisholm Hunter managing director, said the clock would be getting installed “carefully” overnight due to its weight, before adding he was delighted to see it returning “where it belongs”.

He added: “Due to its weight and incredible history Chisholm Hunter wanted to ensure this was done with the utmost care.

“It was essential to get this right due to the historic bond this piece has to the city of Dundee and also the connection it has with the people here.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The company has been working with the Dundee Historic Environment Trust during the restoration project.

He added: “Dundee has always been a city that Chisholm Hunter has wanted to trade in, it has fantastic history which actually coincides with our own, being one of the last family-run large Scottish luxury Jewellers.

“We wanted to make the city of Dundee proud to have us and have invested heavily into making this happen. We are looking to hopefully add to the famous ‘three J’s’ of Dundee; Jute, Jam, Journalism – and finally we will look to add ‘jewellery’.

“We are looking to launch this project on Thursday so that the people of Dundee can have this historic piece back where it belongs after a full renovation for Christmas.”

Stef Lindsay, store manager will also be working overnight with colleagues to ensure the clock’s timely return to the area.

Speaking previously she said: “We’ve had so many people come in and tell us about the history.

“When the original plans came out of the new store I think folk were worried the clock wouldn’t be a part of the site as it wasn’t on the drawings.

“When I’ve been able to tell them there is going to be a working clock back up there that was in keeping with the original they have been delighted.”