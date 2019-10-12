Dundee climate activist says she doesn’t fear being arrested on return to London

A climate activist from Dundee says she doesn’t fear being arrested when she returns to a protest in London later this week.

Kate Treharne joined nine other Dundonians travelling to the capital to join a mass disruption exercise organised by Extinction Rebellion (XR) on Monday.

Thousands of activists set up 11 campsites across the city in a bid to draw attention to the need for immediate environmental action.

She has come home to “recharge” after spending two nights in a tent in Westminster before police cleared out the campsite.

© PA

Two activists from Dundee, one of whom was in her 70s, were arrested on Wednesday night, but both have since been released.

XR activists have been ordered to limit their protests to the confines of Trafalgar Square or be detained.

However, community officer Kate intends to go back down at the weekend to rejoin the protest.

She said: “I’m a biologist, so the richness of life is important to me.

“The police warned me when I was there (in Westminster) that I was acting unlawfully and I was about to be arrested.

“But if I get arrested it’s nothing. It doesn’t matter – so what? This has been about disruption because it’s such a serious statement that we are trying to make.”

© Supplied

Extinction Rebellion has been calling on governments to declare a “climate emergency” and to bring forward carbon emission targets.

Dundee City Council declared its own climate emergency in June.

Kate added that the atmosphere at the protests, while disruptive, was friendly – and that the public had been largely supportive.

“We’ve had lots of people coming up to us and chatting and taking leaflets and things,” she said.

However, the Metropolitan Police has warned protesters causing disruption at London City Airport that they will be dealt with “robustly but proportionately”.

DAC Laurence Taylor said: “Individuals breaking the law will continue to be arrested and prosecuted where appropriate.”

