Dundee class to help in coping with stress

A new session of Headroom mindfulness classes to help people suffering from stress-related issues is up and running in Dundee.

Classes will be held at The Crescent, 71 Lothian Crescent, every Tuesday until June 20 from 10am-noon.

The course is free for those on low income or benefits and a free crèche and travel are also provided.

Developed through simple meditation techniques, mindfulness skills aim to help those who suffer from stress.

Mindfulness is intended to give people more of an appreciation of life and develop a calm, peaceful way of dealing with the ups and downs of everyday life.

Picture shows course leader Karma Jiga with members of the group.